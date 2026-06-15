Local firefighter wins Firefighter of the Year Award

Firefighter of the Year Kettering

KETTERING — A local firefighter has been named the 2025 Kettering Fire Department Firefighter of the Year.

Firefighter/Paramedic Brian Hissong joined the department in 2016, according to a social media post.

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Two captains nominated Hissong, stating, “He does not just perform his duties; he raises the standard for everyone around him.”

Throughout 2025, he was involved in Air Room Tech, Peer Support, Wellness and Fitness, Training, Pre-Plans, Public Education, and serving as IAFF Secretary.

Hissong received multiple Lifesaving Awards and four letters of appreciation throughout the year.

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