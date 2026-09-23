Local first responders honored after delivering a baby in ambulance

SPRINGFIELD — Local first responders were honored by Springfield Regional Medical Center after they successfully delivered a baby during a transport to the hospital.

When crews initially received the call, they had been told that the baby had been delivered, according to a social media post.

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That was not the case upon arrival. The mother was loaded into the ambulance, but had the urge to push during transport.

The baby was delivered in the back of the ambulance.

The mother and the baby are doing just fine, the post said.

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