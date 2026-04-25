Local floral shop reopens after car crashes into building

KETTERING — A local floral shop that temporarily closed after a car drove into the building has finally reopened.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Flowerama, located at 3000 Shroyer Road in Kettering, reopened on Tuesday, April 21, according to Amy Slade, the store’s owner.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 previously reported that around 5 p.m. on March 5, Kettering police responded to the store on reports of a car that crashed into the building.

An elderly female drove through the front of the store, coming to a stop in the middle of the business, according to a Kettering police spokesperson.

An employee inside the business was hit and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Slade told News Center 7 that the employee was released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

There were no customers inside the store at the time of the crash, according to Slade.

The floral shop was closed for about six weeks while repairs were made to the front of the building.

Flowerama offers floral arrangements for multiple holidays and life events.

“I really enjoy my job, I love dealing with customers and being able to help them through the different stages of life. We do everything, from births to funerals, weddings, and all the big events in between,” Slade said.

Slade added that she is glad to be reopened in time for Mother’s Day.

“We’re excited that we’re reopened in time for Mother’s Day. Mother’s Day is one of our biggest holidays,” Slade said. “We’re hoping people come out and support us after being closed for so long. We’re hoping to have a big Mother’s Day.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]