Local flower shop to host grand reopening next month

GERMANTOWN — A local flower shop in Montgomery County is hosting a grand reopening next month.

The Village Flower Shop announced on social media that it will be hosting a grand reopening on Nov. 20.

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The celebration will feature live music by Coleman Clark Music, sweet treats from Clarkins Bakery, giveaways, and chances to win some goodies.

The opening will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting that will be held at 4:30 p.m.

The Village Flower Shop is located at 40 N. Main Street in Germantown.

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