Local food bank to hold holiday food distributions this month

LOGAN COUNTY — A local food bank is doing what it can to provide food for the holidays to families in need.

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Yesterday, the Second Harvest Food Bank passed out food at Bellefontaine High School in Logan County.

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People were able to get things for their holiday meals, including food like chicken, milk, potatoes, green beans, and more.

The Food Bank was prepared to hand out meals to 300 people yesterday.

“Last year we served over 40,000 individuals. This year we are doing more than that,” Alex Jackson, with the Second Harvest Food Bank, said.

There will be two more meal distributions this month in Clark and Champaign Counties.

One will be held at the Second Harvest Food Bank in Springfield from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 pm on Nov. 19.

The second will be held at Urbana Junior High School in Urbana from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 21.

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