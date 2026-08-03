Local four-legged officer celebrates 2nd birthday

K9 Ghost Birthday Union City (Union City Police Department)
By Mersadie Curtiss, WHIO.com

UNION CITY — A local police K9 celebrates his second birthday on Saturday.

The Union City Police Department shared in a social media post that K9 Ghost has turned two.

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The post goes on to say that at just two years old, K9 Ghost has already made a tremendous impact in the community.

“From serving on the front lines to protecting our community with unwavering loyalty and courage, he has shown time and time again what it means to be a true hero,” said the post.

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