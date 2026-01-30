Local garages seeing influx of vehicles as cold weather causes issues for drivers

HUBER HEIGHTS — Bitterly cold temperatures and heavy snow have triggered a surge in vehicle service needs at the AAA Tire and Service Center in Huber Heights.

The extreme conditions have led to more visits than usual at the local garage, with many vehicles arriving via tow truck rather than scheduled appointments. Store officials noted that 12 inches of snow on the roads has exacerbated existing vehicle vulnerabilities, particularly for those with worn tire treads.

Dustin Shafner is the store manager at the Huber Heights AAA. He said the service center has seen a significant shift toward emergency road service as temperatures dropped and snow accumulated.

Batteries and tires are the most frequent problems for drivers in these conditions. Many motorists have required jump-starts or tows after their engines failed to turn over in the sub-zero temperatures.

“We’ve seen that a lot, specifically, vehicles being towed in, or even people getting a jump start, making it here for us to switch out the battery,” Shafner said. “As far as the tires go, the 12 inches or plus of snow out there on the road, you know, with no tread on the tires, there’s only so much you’re going to be able to do.”

He added that if you happen to notice any issues with the engine turning over, or have questions about performance, a visit to your local garage for a couple of quick tests could save you some major headaches in the cold.

