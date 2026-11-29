BROOKVILLE — A local gun supply store in Montgomery County is searching for two people accused of stealing.
JJ Gun Supply in Brookville shared on social media that two men are accused of having “sticky fingers.”
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The post also shows that the pair was driving a white BMW.
It is unclear what the pair is accused of stealing or the total amount that the items are worth.
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