Local Haitian supporter heads to Washington, D.C. to appeal to justices over TPS extension

SPRINGFIELD — The U.S. Supreme Court will now decide if its time for thousands of Haitians to leave Springfield. The justices will begin listening to appeals on Tuesday.

News Center 7’s Amber Jekins was in Springfield Monday and spoke with a speaker before leaving for Washington.

Viles Dorsainvil, Executive Director of the Haitian Support Center, said, “This is why we are going to Washington. Just to make an appeal to the justices, the decision should uphold human dignity.”

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Dorsainvil is one of many speakers getting ready to address the U.S. Supreme Court about the temporary protection status. But before his 500-mile journey, he’s reminding supporters what’s at stake,

“Those folks are not just here for being here. They are here as people who have been contributing to this country,” Dorsainvil said.

On Monday, speakers and supporters gathered at Greater Grace Temple in Springfield, reminding each other that more than 15,000 Springfield Haitians are at stake.

The Supreme Court justices will have the final decision on the TPS extension.

Jim Leonard, of Yellow Springs, said, “Faith needs to be put into action. And so, I’d like to be here, on the ground to support,”

Leonard showed his support with a sign referring to the Haitian community has hie neighbors and spends time giving back to them.

He hopes the Supreme Court justices understand how TPS changed Springfield and that lives are at stake.

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