Local hardware store prepares for severe weather

SIDNEY, Ohio — Severe weather will threaten the Miami Valley over the next 12 hours.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins was in Sidney earlier and talked with a hardware store owner about what people are getting ahead of the storm.

A flashlight can be pretty helpful during severe weather, whether it’s big or small, and make sure you have batteries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“A lot of times they have flashlights, but the batteries are a thing you don’t think about until the time,” said Josh Brautigam, Owner of Sidney Hardware. “So, a lot of that type stuff. Getting everything charged up, getting prepared, people got to start thinking about that.”

Some people are swinging by Sidney Hardware Store before the storm rolls in later.

The owner is expecting more people to come in after the storm rolls through.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It seems like people see how it goes and will prepare, or buy afterwards,” Brautigam said. “People buying the generators and stuff for power outages the day before. They’ll wait till afterwards seems like.”

From water pumps to chainsaws, people are grabbing these tools off the shelves because they could help.

Shelby County Emergency Management Agency told us they are keeping a close eye on this weather threat.

Crews are ready to roll out to assess damage and these shelves are stocked.

“We’re a small hardware store here, Ace Hardware, but we’ve done really well, been supported by the community here, and I appreciate that,” Brautigam said. “And yeah, we’re stocked up, ready for the storm, and hopefully we can help them out today and into tomorrow after the storm hits.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]