Local high school cancels football game due to illness

Springfield City Schools earned a 2.5 out of 5 ranking.

SPRINGFIELD —

A Clark County high school has canceled its Friday night football game.

Welsh Jesuit Athletics posted on X that their home opener with Springfield High School has been canceled.

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The post said that illnesses within Springfield’s program led to the cancelation.

Springfield High School has decided to forfeit the game.

For those who purchased tickets to the game in Cuyahoga Falls, Welsh Jesuit Athletics said a refund will be issued within the coming days.

Springfield’s next game is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 4 against Trotwood-Madison.

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