Local high school closed due to air conditioning issues

DAYTON — A local high school will be closed on Tuesday.

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Dayton Public Schools said Thurgood Marshall STEM High School, along Hoover Avenue, will be closed on May 19.

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The closure is related to issues with the building’s air conditioning system.

Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists said temperatures will reach around 86 degrees on Tuesday.

The district said they anticipate repairs will be completed quickly.

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