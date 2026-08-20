Local high school football star suspended for first 2 games

HUBER HEIGHTS — A local high school football star will not play in the first two games of the season.

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Wayne High School wide receiver Jamier Brown was suspended, the Ohio High School Athletic Association confirmed.

The OHSAA did not provide the reason for the suspension.

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Brown gained national attention after his family sued the OHSAA, arguing that high school athletes should be able to profit off of their name, image, and likeness.

This prompted leaders to change the rules around NIL.

The OHSAA permanently approved NIL compensation for high school student-athletes in November 2025.

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