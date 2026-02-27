Local high school girls’ basketball program wins 1,000th game

TIPP CITY — A local high school girls’ basketball program has achieved an incredible milestone.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Tipp City Schools said in a social media post that the Tippecanoe High School girls’ program won its 1,000th game.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Lady Red Devils beat Miami Valley League (MVL) rival Butler High School, 49-32, on Wednesday in the Division III District Semifinal at Springfield High School

“Since the program began in 1970, multiple generations of players and coaches have built something truly special, and last night, the Lady Red Devils became just the third school in Ohio history to reach this remarkable achievement,” the school district said.

Tippecanoe improved to 22-2 overall and advanced to the district final on Saturday.

They will play Western Brown at Lakota High School at 3 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group