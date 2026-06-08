Local high school repeats as softball state champs; goes unbeaten for 2nd straight season

Kenton Ridge softball wins state title Photo contributed by Kenton Ridge Softball (via Facebook) (Kenton Ridge Softball (via Facebook))
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

CLARK COUNTY — A local high school softball team has won its second straight state championship.

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The Kenton Ridge Cougars defeated Licking Valley High School, 7-6, at Firestone Stadium in Akron on Sunday.

The Lady Cougars fell behind 6-0 but scored seven straight runs to win the Division IV Softball championship game.

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Kenton Ridge scored four runs in the third inning and added a run in the fourth to cut the deficit to 6-5.

J.J. Davis hit a two-run single with one out in the bottom of the sixth to give the Lady Cougars a 7-6 advantage.

Ivee Rastatter got the final three outs as she pitched a complete game to seal the win.

Kenton Ridge High School finishes the season unbeaten at 32-0 for the second straight year.

The Lady Cougars have won 64 straight games.

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