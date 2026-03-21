Local high school wins 2nd boys basketball championship in final seconds in Dayton

DAYTON — A local high school needed some last-second heroics to win its second boys basketball championship.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Darius Dennis buried a pull-up jumper in the lane with nine seconds left as Trotwood-Madison beat Steubenville, 48-47, in the Division III boys basketball championship on Friday at the UD Arena.

This was the school’s second boys’ basketball state title.

TRENDING STORIES:

Trotwood-Madison led 25-19 at halftime and led by as many as 10 points in the third quarter. They were ahead by seven points, 43-36, with 3:34 remaining.

Steubenville scored on its next three possessions to cut the deficit to 45-44 with 2:15 remaining. They led, 47-46, with seconds left.

Dennis’ basket from inside 10 feet reclaimed the lead. Steubenville’s final shot went off the rim, and time expired.

This was the Rams’ sixth appearance in the state tournament. They won the state championship in 2019 and finished runner-up in Division I in 2006.

Trotwood-Madison finished the season with a 23-4 record.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group