Local high school wins 1st ever boys soccer state championship

COLUMBUS — A local high school won its first soccer championship.
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Fairmont High School beat St. Charles, 3-1, in the Division I state championship in Columbus on Sunday.
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Kettering Fairmont Athletics posted video of the final seconds on social media.
“STATE CHAMPIONS!” they wrote. “Your Firebirds are bringing home the OHSAA Division 1 State Championship Trophy to Kettering!”
It shows the coaches embracing and players storming out onto the field as time expired.
This is the Firebirds’ first soccer state title!
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