Local hospital breaks previous ‘Baby Boom’ record with 17 nurses expecting

DAYTON — A local hospital is experiencing a “Baby Boom” in its Labor and Delivery unit.

Miami Valley Hospital has 17 nurses expecting children of their own at the same time, according to a release.

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The expectant moms range from 12 to 35 weeks pregnant.

The unit had a similar moment in 2019 when 11 nurses from the same Labor and Delivery unit were all expecting at the same time.

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