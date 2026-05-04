Local humane society receives donation from Old Scratch Pizza

DAYTON — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton received a donation from a local pizza restaurant.

Old Scratch Pizza donated $10,000 to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton as part of its Cones for a Cause program, according to a social media post.

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The donation will go directly toward helping shelter animals with food, medical care, and enrichment, and toward getting the second chance they deserve.

“To everyone who grabbed a cone, donated, or supported this program, thank you for helping make tails wag, bellies full, and futures brighter,” said the post.

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