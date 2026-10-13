Local interstate ramp to close for sound wall repair

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The right lane near Interstate 675 North at Alex Bell Road and State Route 725 in Washington Township will be restricted on Tuesday, Oct.13.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said in a social media post that the exit ramp from I-675 N to Alex Bell/SR 725 will be closed.

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The closure will begin at 4 a.m. and last until 3 p.m.

ODOT crews stated that they will be repairing the sound wall.

We will continue to follow this story.

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