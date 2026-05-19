Local lake at Possum Creek MetroPark to close for construction

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A lake at Possum Creek Metropark will close for construction

The Argonne Lake at Possum Creek MetroPark will be closed through the end of July, according to a social media post.

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The closure will be for the lake and adjacent trails, but the campsite and the parking lot will stay open.

Construction will begin soon to create a paved loop that goes around Argonne Lake, allowing the lake to be more accessible.

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