City, county leaders make recommendations to make Downtown Dayton safer

City and county leaders made recommendations to make Downtown Dayton safer on Monday.

DAYTON — City and county leaders made recommendations to make Downtown Dayton safer on Monday.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, a big one would be having Dayton Police officers ride the bus.

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News Center 7’s Cody Butler says people will see more police around RTA’s Wright Stop Plaza in Downtown Dayton.

They say that Dayton Police and University of Dayton Public Safety officers will ride some buses in the coming weeks.

It’s part of the Downtown Dayton Security Working Group plan to improve safety.

The group is made up of local, state, and federal lawmakers.

RTA announced this summer that there will be three Dayton Police officers dedicated to the hub and bus routes.

Last year, Dayton Police were called here almost 1,000 times more than in 2022.

The group also recommends that one judge handle all the cases coming out of Downtown Dayton.

State Representative Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) said that this is just the start.

“We are making progress, but we still need a few elected officials getting more engaged so we can finalize this. We have a few more steps to complete before this is finished, but great progress so far,” he said.

Butler says that Downtown Dayton is not the only area city leaders want to make safer.

The city is trying to get state and federal money to expand the Violence Interruption Program.

Right now, it’s only in North Riverdale.

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