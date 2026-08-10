‘We need to unite;’ Local leaders to vote on making ‘The Beaver’ a historic community symbol

Beavercreek City Leaders will decide if they will make “The Beaver” a historic symbol for the community.

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek City Leaders will decide if they will make “The Beaver” a historic symbol for the community.

Leaders say that the symbol has had a longstanding connection with the community since 1803.

Early European hunters and pioneer settlers named Big Beavercreek and Little Beavercreek after the native beaver population.

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As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak City leaders said this is not related to the federal trademark lawsuit that was filed by Buc-ee’s against Beaver’s Mini Mart, but the vote comes two weeks after the lawsuit was filed.

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On July 28, Buc-ee’s filed a lawsuit against Beaver’s Mini Mart for trademark infringement and unfair competition.

The suit says that the mini mart sign resembles Buc-ee.

People in the community told News Center 7 that the two logos do not look alike.

Levi Dean, co-owner of Dean’s Plumbing, said he has no issues with bigger businesses coming into the area, but “at one point it seems like they’re bullying a small business.”

Buc-ee’s CEO Arch Aplin told News Center 7 that he filed the lawsuit after trying for months to communicate with Beaver Mini Mart owner Vik Boparai and got no response.

Boparai told News Center 7 on Friday that the mini mart sign was installed in 2019, before Buc-ee’s came to Huber Heights.

In the statement from Boparai, he said that in 2025, at their bank’s request, they registered their business name “Beaver’s Mini Mart” as a trademark.

He told us that they have not filed for a federal trademark for “Beavermart.”

Boparai said that he hopes Buc-ee’s drops the lawsuit soon.

Aplin said that they would drop the lawsuit if Beaver’s Mini Mart withdraws its trademark request.

Boparai, along with many people in the community, said the lawsuit is unfair.

William Thurman said, “We need to unite. We’re not the only ones they’re going after.”

The vote is planned to take place at the start of the City Commission Meeting that is expected to begin at 6 p.m.

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