CENTERVILLE — A third-party vendor outage has disrupted operations at Washington Centerville Public Library, disabling online account access and affecting digital services including Libby and Hoopla.

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The library system reported that the technical issue impacts several systems connected to the vendor.

Officials said the vendor is working to fix the problem, though no timeline for restoring service has been provided.

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Digital items already checked out remain functional during the disruption. However, patrons cannot log in to their WCPL accounts or make online appointments for Creativity Commons equipment.

Appointments can still be made in person if patrons bring their library card.

Physical branches at Centerville and Woodbourne remain open for browsing and borrowing.

“You CAN come to the Library (Centerville or Woodbourne) and check out physical items as usual with your library card, you just won’t see them right now on your account,” WCPL stated.

WCPL said it will share updates on the outage through its website and social media platforms as new information becomes available.

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