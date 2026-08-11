Local library to host grand re-opening

CENTERVILLE — A library in Centerville will be celebrating a grand re-opening towards the end of the month.

The Washington-Centerville Public Library will host their re-opening on Sunday, Aug. 30 from 1 to 3 p.m., according to a spokesperson.

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The library located at 111 W. Spring Valley Road will feature an all-new children’s room, a dedicated teen space, new meeting rooms, and two outdoor spaces.

Throughout the library, patrons can see new furniture, flooring, and paint, along with a fireplace and an aquarium.

The library’s Creative Commons will feature more than 25 pieces of technical equipment to give makers of all skill levels the space and tools for bigger projects.

“People use libraries differently than they did 30 years ago when the Centerville Library was built. We listened to what our patrons needed, and we’re so excited to finally share what we’ve done,” said Liz Fultz, Director of Washington-Centerville Public Library.

Fultz said it had been quite the journey transforming the library while keeping it mostly open.

The grand re-opening will feature a ribbon cutting, a DJ, and appearances by Belle, Spider-Man, and a magician.

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