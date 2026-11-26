MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Park District’s Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve returns for another season.

The light display opens to the public on Nov. 28 and will run on weekends through Dec. 27, according to a spokesperson.

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The lights will open nightly starting on Dec. 11 through Dec. 23.

The mile-long drive-through features lights and illuminated scenes, leading visitors through wooded areas, along farm lanes, and past the historic Knoop Homestead.

New this year, visitors can prepurchase passes at MiamiCountyParks.com, making it easier to plan a visit.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item on the days that Holiday Lights is open. Donations will help replenish local food pantries.

For event details, operating dates, advance ticket purchases, and visitor information, visit MiamiCountyParks.com.

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