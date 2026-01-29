Local man arrested after deputies find 2 pounds of meth, cash during drug bust

ALLEN COUNTY — A local man was arrested after a drug bust in Ohio on Tuesday.

The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force (WCOCTF) received information that Gregory Napier, 37, from Dayton, was in Allen County and allegedly had two pounds of methamphetamine with him, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators saw Napier operating a vehicle in Allen County and pulled him over.

During the investigation, deputies and WCOCTF investigators found two pounds of meth and over $1,000 in cash in his possession, the sheriff’s office said.

Napier was arrested and booked on a charge of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, greater than 100 times the bulk amount.

Drug bust Photo contributed by Allen County Sheriff's Office (Allen County Sheriff's Office)

