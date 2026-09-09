Local man arrested after search warrant leads to seizure of narcotics, drug paraphernalia

EATON — A local man was arrested after police found narcotics during a search warrant.
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On September 1, the Eaton Police Division executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation at a home in the 300 block of Wayne Ave.
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Officers located suspected bulk narcotics along with drug paraphernalia associated with trafficking inside the residence.
The case was presented to a Grand Jury on September 8.
The suspect, Dennis Worley, was indicted with the following charges:
- Aggravated Trafficking Narcotics (within the vicinity of a School)- First-degree felony
- Aggravated Trafficking Narcotics (within the vicinity of a School)- First-degree felony
- Aggravated Possession of Drugs- Second-degree felony
- Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments- First-degree misdemeanor
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia- Fourth-degree misdemeanor
Worley is currently in custody at the Preble County Jail, being held on a $50,085 bond, according to online jail records.
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