Local man arrested after search warrant leads to seizure of narcotics, drug paraphernalia

EATON — A local man was arrested after police found narcotics during a search warrant.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On September 1, the Eaton Police Division executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation at a home in the 300 block of Wayne Ave.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers located suspected bulk narcotics along with drug paraphernalia associated with trafficking inside the residence.

The case was presented to a Grand Jury on September 8.

The suspect, Dennis Worley, was indicted with the following charges:

Aggravated Trafficking Narcotics (within the vicinity of a School)- First-degree felony

Aggravated Trafficking Narcotics (within the vicinity of a School)- First-degree felony

Aggravated Possession of Drugs- Second-degree felony

Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments- First-degree misdemeanor

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia- Fourth-degree misdemeanor

Worley is currently in custody at the Preble County Jail, being held on a $50,085 bond, according to online jail records.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]