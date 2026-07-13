Local man convicted of sexually exploiting children learns sentence

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A local man who was convicted of multiple offenses involving child sexual exploitation material has been sentenced.

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In June, Adam Wade Longworth, 40, of Champaign County, pleaded guilty to 22 counts of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person and one count of Possessing Criminal Tools, according to Champaign County Court documents.

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Longworth was sentenced to spend 6 to 9 years in prison for the first 22 counts, and a 12-month prison sentence for the final count. All sentences will be served concurrently.

He was also fined $1,000 for each count and will have to register as a Tier II Sex Offender for 25 years.

“The exploitation of children is among the most serious crimes we investigate. I want to commend our investigators and the Champaign County Prosecutor’s Office for their dedication to ensuring this offender was held accountable. We remain committed to aggressively investigating crimes against children and protecting the most vulnerable members of our community,” Champaign County Sheriff Chad Burroughs said.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children or other crimes against minors to contact the sheriff’s office or submit information through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children CyberTipline.

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