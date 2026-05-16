Local man facing child porn charges after investigation involving video game

DAYTON — A man is facing dozens of child pornography charges after an investigation involving a video game.

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Ruben Alejandre, 28, was indicted on 30 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor on Friday, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

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“This is after a Dayton Police investigation revealed the defendant had been sexting with an out-of-state minor he met while playing Call of Duty,” a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Alejandre is scheduled to appear in court on May 28.

He is not in custody at this time.

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