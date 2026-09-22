Local man found guilty of rape, kidnapping charges involving children

LOGAN COUNTY — A Logan County jury found a man guilty of multiple charges, including rape involving a child, kidnapping, and gross sexual imposition.

On Friday, Gene W. Grant was found guilty of two counts of rape, one count of kidnapping, and one count of gross sexual imposition, according to court documents.

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The jury deliberated for three hours.

The rape victim was found to be under 10 years old. The jury found that Grant compelled the victim to submit through force.

He was found guilty of kidnapping a child under 18 years old, with the intent of sexual motivation, according to court documents.

Grant was not found guilty on another charge of rape and pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

He is expected in court on Oct. 29 for sentencing.

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