Local man killed after being ejected from motorcycle, OSHP says

CLINTON COUNTY — A local man is dead after being ejected from a motorcycle while trying to leave a traffic stop in Clinton County on Thursday.

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A state trooper with the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) attempted to stop a motorcycle within the Village of Blanchester at around 10:11 p.m. on April 23.

The motorcyclist failed to stop and tried to flee from the trooper, according to OSHP.

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An initial investigation showed that James Gleason, 25, from Beavercreek, drove a 2025 Kawasaki Ninja on State Route 133. He tried to pass a 2023 Ford F-150 at a high rate of speed in a no-passing zone.

The pickup truck tried to turn left on Northview Road and was hit in the driver’s door by the motorcycle.

The Kawasaki went off the road, hit a road sign, and Gleason was ejected from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, OSHP said.

The truck driver, 55-year-old Jeffrey Stenersen, was treated at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

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