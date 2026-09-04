Local man pleads guilty to 26 counts of sexual abuse material involving a minor

OAKWOOD — An Oakwood man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges accusing him of child sexual abuse material.

Jashon Wilson pleaded guilty to four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and 22 counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor, according to the prosecutor’s office.

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Wilson was sentenced to community control for up to five years.

He was designated a Tier II Sex Offender and must register his address every 180 days for 25 years.

The incidents that Wilson pleaded guilty to happened between July 4, 2023, and Aug. 1, 2023.

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