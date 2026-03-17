Local man who went by ‘JayZ’ facing federal charges after drugs found in safe

DAYTON — A Dayton man is facing federal drug charges after officers said they found drugs in his safe.

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Ke-Shawn Rivers, 46, is charged with 13 counts of distributing fentanyl, a federal crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Between September 2025 and January 2026, Rivers, who also goes by “JayZ,” allegedly sold fentanyl on multiple occasions, according to the Department of Justice.

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On March 11, authorities searched a property and found narcotics, a gun, and a safe.

The safe contained around 11 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and cocaine and $260,000 in cash, as well as an additional gun.

“Fentanyl continues to devastate families and communities throughout Montgomery County,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck. “The amount of fentanyl seized in this case had the potential to cause unimaginable harm in our community. This case is another example of what can be accomplished when federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies work together to identify and hold accountable those responsible for trafficking these deadly drugs.”

Rivers remains in custody as he awaits trial.

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