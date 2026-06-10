Local math teacher takes ‘ride of a lifetime’ as part of Dayton Air Show Influencer Flights

DAYTON — One person hopped aboard one of the U.S Navy Blue Angels Jets and received the ride of a lifetime as apart of the Dayton Air Show Key Influencer Flights.
Miamisburg Middle School math teacher Tom Madigan was nominated by a former student for performing CPR on a man in cardiac arrest at his local gym.
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His wife, Deborah Madigan, his family, and fellow school staff all showed up to support and cheer him on for take-off.
“I’m really proud of him for saving that guy,” she said.
Pilot Lieutenant Ronny Hafeza put Madigan to the test with barrel rolls, 90-degree climbs, and a whopping 7-point-6 G’s.
“Everything up there exceeded expectations. That was the most unbelievable experience of my life,” said Madigan.
An experience that was made possible by Madigan’s heroic efforts to give someone else a chance to experience more life.
“He’s a young father, he has two young kids, a young wife, and he is okay,” said Madigan.
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