Local Medicaid providers facing fraud charges

DAYTON — Eighteen Medicaid providers across the state, including three from the Miami Valley, have been accused of stealing more than $355,000 from the government healthcare program for the needy.

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The indictments were filed this week by Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson’s office.

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Among the 18 providers are three from Dayton: Tatianna Isreal, 30; Ebony Jordan, 44; and Brittany Knight‑Manley, 40.

According to Wilson’s office, Isreal allegedly falsified timesheets, claiming to have provided home-health services over nearly two years totaling $17,883.

Jordan was accused by a former client of continuing to bill Medicaid for six months after services ended. An investigation found that she falsified timesheets totaling $20,156.

Knight‑Manley allegedly billed Medicaid $7,435 for services she didn’t provide.

“No matter the scale, Medicaid fraud is a crime against taxpayers and the Ohioans who rely on the program for their medical care,” Wilson said.

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