Local nature center, outdoor farm opening late due to cold temperatures

DAYTON — A local nature center has delayed its opening for the rest of the week due to cold temperatures.

Aullwood Audubon will open at 11 a.m. through Saturday, Feb. 7, according to its website.

They added that its nature trails and other areas may also be snow-covered and suggest that visitors wear either hiking or winter boots.

“We want to thank the Aullwood team members taking care of our animals and our property during these extreme cold days,” they said.

It continues to operate its winter hours through March 31.

