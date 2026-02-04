Local non-profit opening center for young girls

A brand-new safe place for girls to go after school and earn money is coming soon.

A local nonprofit Christian organization, Victory Project, announced today that it is opening its first girls’ center.

It will function just like the two boys’ campuses that Victory Project already has in Dayton.

The girls’ campus will be in the Twin Towers neighborhood.

“It’s going to be a space where girls are going to want to come and get to learn how to be young women,” Jessica Watkins, director of operations, said.

Before Watkins became the operations director for the girls’ campus, she was a young girl growing up in Dayton herself.

“I saw the role, and I just knew it was a perfect fit,” she said.

Watkins said the organization has been talking with the Montgomery County Juvenile Court system to learn what the needs for young girls are.

“We’re seeing a lot of need just building their self-confidence and their self-esteem. Self-image for young women is struggling right now, and I think a lot of that is because of some of the things going on on social media,” she said. “So we really want to speak into them and pour into them the things that we know God has inside of them.”

Victory Projects boys’ campus offers landscaping services where kids are able to work and earn money.

Watkins tells me the girls’ campus will have a similar business.

They are learning towards a cleaning business, but she’s going to let the girls decide.

“We’re looking at having some really creative spaces, we know that girls are into taking selfies and enjoy looking at themselves, playing with skincare and makeup, and so we’re going to have spaces that are going to allow them to be themselves, allow them to just enjoy being a girl,” Watkins said.

The girls’ campus will officially open in August.

Those interested in volunteering can submit their information here.

