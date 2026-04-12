Local nonprofit hosting first-ever fundraiser to help get new beds for children

CLARK COUNTY — A local nonprofit is hosting a fundraiser to help children in need.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Sleep in Heavenly Peace works to get new beds for children across Clark County.

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The nonprofit is hosting a fundraiser at Victory Lanes in Springfield until 8 p.m. tonight.

They said on social media that this is their first-ever fundraiser.

They just recently opened their Ohio chapter. People have donated bedding, frames, pillowcases, and other materials.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson says that the way it works is that families who need a bed can go on their website and send in an application.

It’s completely free.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace will build the bed themselves.

“It’s for all kids from four to 17, boy or girl, you know, any age demographic, you know, whatever, to get them to have a good night’s sleep off the floor,” said Allen Vickers, president of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

“At the end of the day, we want to put as many fingerprints on each headboard and each sideboard as possible,” said Casey Tingley, Vice President, Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Patterson said that the first bed in Clark County should be done by mid-May.

All money raised from the fundraiser will go towards the first built bed and the ones to follow.

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