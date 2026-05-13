Local OBGYN says PCOS name change is ‘a great thing’

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SPRINGFIELD — Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) has a new name.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, it’s been renamed Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS).

This change aims to provide a more accurate label for the syndrome, which medical professionals say impacts the entire body, not just the ovaries.

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PMOS is characterized by fluctuations in hormones, which affect weight, metabolic health, mental health, skin and the reproductive system.

The updated terminology broadens the focus from solely the ovaries to include the entire hormone system.

A Springfield gynecologist noted that while the new name does not alter the clinical aspects of the condition, it labels the syndrome more precisely.

“Actually though, I think it’s a great thing for the public. Because when people heard of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, they overly relied on ‘I have big cyst on my ovaries, I need surgery.’ It’s one of those things we saw on ultrasound but really doesn’t play much of a role in the true syndrome,” Dr. Shawn Osterholt, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Mercy Health-Springfield, said.

He said it’s important for women to get tested for PMOS.

Approximately one in eight women has this syndrome.

While PMOS cannot be cured, it is considered manageable.

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