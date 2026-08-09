Local organization aims to support education through backpack giveaway

The Montgomery County Fatherhood Initiative helped families with school supplies before the back-to-school season.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Fatherhood Initiative helped families with school supplies before the back-to-school season.

The Fatherhood Initiative partnered with other local organizations to distribute backpacks filled with school supplies to students in need.

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The Fatherhood Initiative Director Michael Newsome said that they want to lessen the burden for families.

“It’s back-to-school time, and we know what a challenge it can be for families,” he said.

Newsome said that the backpacks are filled with pencils, papers, pencil pouches, journals, and more.

“It’s tax-free weekend coming up, so they can kinda go in and fill in the blanks that they need to, but at least they don’t have to deal with the biggest expense, which is the backpack itself,” he said.

Newsome said that it’s important for the Fatherhood Initiative to take part in helping families because they want to promote positive experiences, especially for education.

“It’s important that my organization is doing it because oftentimes with the educational process, men are lacking. Whether it’s not many teachers or sometimes unfortunately absent fathers,” said Newsome.

Newsome said that many fathers brought their children to the event.

“It’s great to see the dads and families together,” he said.

Dads helped the children pick out their backpacks, while teaching them how important education is.

Free lunches were provided for the families as well.

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