Local organizations help families battle rising utility costs with Winter Crisis Program

High utility bills are affecting people’s budgets this winter, and they’re looking for help with the cost.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — High utility bills are affecting people’s budgets this winter, and they’re looking for help with the cost.

A couple of local organizations have stepped up to help families ahead of the winter season. One of those organizations said that their utilities are affecting their budget.

With God’s Grace is a local food pantry and grocery store that provides free food options to those in need in the Dayton area.

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Nicole Adkins, the executive director, said that they may have to start making cuts because controlling the temperatures in their two buildings is costly.

Adkins said that they need to keep the buildings to be able to continue to help people.

“The free grocery store is going to be the first item that we will eliminate,” she said.

After that, they would sell the building to make up the cost to keep the food pantry open.

“It’s going to hurt the families and our communities that totally relies on us every day,” Adkins said.

Another organization is working to help families with utility assistance during the winter. Organizers with the Winter Crisis Program say they are seeing a need.

“We hear that the prices for gasoline, for heating fuel, for utilities, and other everyday expenses are really stretching household budgets,” said Erin Jeffries, President and Chief Executive Officer at Miami Valley Community Action Partnership.

The Miami Valley Community Action Partnership is accepting applications for the program, something that they’ve done since 1970.

“So if someone has received a shutoff notice, maybe their service has already been disconnected, or maybe they have a bulk fuel supplier, and they’re running low on something like propane or heating oil or even pellets,” said Jeffries.

That’s when the program will step in to help.

Jeffries said they are seeing new clients who may never have needed help before but have recently had circumstances change.

To help God’s Grace Church, visit here.

To apply for the Winter Crisis Program, visit here.

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