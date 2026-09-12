Local parade cancelled due to inclement weather

MIAMISBURG — A local parade has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

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The City of Miamisburg announced Saturday morning that the Great Lakes Shrine Association Parade has been cancelled.

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The parade was planned to begin in Downtown Miamisburg at 11 a.m.

The cancellation is due to rain expected throughout the day.

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