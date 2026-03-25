Local park to conduct controlled burns today

CENTERVILLE — A park will conduct controlled burns in Montgomery County today.

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The Centerville-Washington Park District said in a social media post that the burns will begin at 10 a.m. at Bill Yeck Park.

“If you see smoke coming from the area, don’t be alarmed!” the park district said.

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The controlled burns help control invasive plant species, promote native prairie grasses and wildflowers, and improve nesting habitat for wildlife, according to the social media post.

The park will remain open, but there could be temporary detours or closures for visitors.

Visit this website for more information about Bill Yeck Park.

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