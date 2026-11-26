Local park district collecting string lights to be recycled

FILE PHOTO: A Texas family said their HOA is threatening fines over their Christmas lights.

CENTERVILLE/ WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Centerville-Washington Park District is accepting string lights for recycling.

The park district said on social media that it will collect unwanted string lights for recycling starting Nov. 26.

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The collection will run until Feb. 2.

Collection barrels are located:

CWPD Headquarters at 221 N. Main Street.

Park Operations building at 354 Congress Park.

Smith House at Bill Yeck Park, located at 2230 E. Centerville Station Road.

Kennard Nature Nook at Grant Park, 6588 McEwen Road.

Iron Horse Park at 6161 Milkshire Drive.

Schoolhouse Park at 1875 Nutt Road.

Please recycle string lights only; other donations will not be accepted.

Do not place the lights in boxes or bags.

Working and non-working lights will be accepted.

The eco-friendly initiative helps keep waste out of landfills while giving back to the community.

Cohen will also make a donation to the Centerville Washington Park District proportional to the amount of lights that are collected.

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