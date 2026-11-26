CENTERVILLE/ WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Centerville-Washington Park District is accepting string lights for recycling.
The park district said on social media that it will collect unwanted string lights for recycling starting Nov. 26.
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The collection will run until Feb. 2.
Collection barrels are located:
- CWPD Headquarters at 221 N. Main Street.
- Park Operations building at 354 Congress Park.
- Smith House at Bill Yeck Park, located at 2230 E. Centerville Station Road.
- Kennard Nature Nook at Grant Park, 6588 McEwen Road.
- Iron Horse Park at 6161 Milkshire Drive.
- Schoolhouse Park at 1875 Nutt Road.
Please recycle string lights only; other donations will not be accepted.
Do not place the lights in boxes or bags.
Working and non-working lights will be accepted.
The eco-friendly initiative helps keep waste out of landfills while giving back to the community.
Cohen will also make a donation to the Centerville Washington Park District proportional to the amount of lights that are collected.
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