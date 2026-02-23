Local pharmacy permanently closes after serving community for decades

Today was the final day that Reed's pharmacy was open in the city of Brookville. All prescriptions have been moved to Walgreens in Englewood.

BROOKVILLE — A local pharmacy in northern Montgomery County is permanently closing on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported by News Center 7 at 5:00, Reed’s Pharmacy at 428 N Wolf Creek Street is closing after serving the community for several decades.

TRENDING STORIES:

The closure leaves Brookville residents without a local option for prescriptions and daily care.

The pharmacy is transferring all customer prescriptions to a Walgreens at 775 W Wenger Rd in Englewood, unless requested otherwise.

However, this requires residents to travel 15 to 20 minutes for pharmaceutical services.

Carolyn, a community member impacted by the pharmacy closure, said her cousin used Reed’s Pharmacy for years.

“If you need something quickly or you’re already feeling bad, who’s going to want to get in the car and drive extra to get prescriptions filled?” Carolyn said.

For other residents, the closure highlights the difficulties small businesses face when operating costs become too high.

Some customers have moved their prescriptions to the Walmart in Englewood, which allows them to combine medical needs with grocery shopping.

John, a family member of an elderly resident affected by the closure, said his 75-year-old grandfather now travels 20 minutes from his home to reach a pharmacy.

John added that his grandfather has poor eyesight and should not be driving the extra distance.

“It’s a 20-minute drive from his home, and at 75 years old, he doesn’t have the greatest eyesight and shouldn’t be driving. Unfortunately, it’s price over everything and had to close small businesses, and it’s a horrible thing to see,” John said.

Employees inside Reed’s Pharmacy declined to provide a statement or official comment regarding the decision to close.

Prescriptions for customers are being transferred to the Walgreens on W Wenger Rd unless patients direct the pharmacy to send them elsewhere.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group