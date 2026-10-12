Local pizza restaurant to hold blood drive

CLAYTON — A local pizza restaraunt will hold its annual blood drive this week.

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Bella Sorella Pizza, located at 1405 Esther Price Way in Clayton, is holding its annual blood drive from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

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This is the first blood drive since the restaurant’s co-owner, Elizabeth Corrado Weizman, passed away in June after a long battle with cancer.

Weizman was a passionate supporter of blood donation, according to a spokesperson for the restaraunt.

The spokesperson added that Weizman required multiple blood transfusions in her six-year battle with multiple myeloma, a blood and marrow cancer. The family also lost another sister, Kate, in 2019 to colon cancer.

Gail Corrado Okafor, who opened Bella Sorella Piuzza with Weizman, hopes the event will encourage more people to donate life-saving blood, adding that blood transfusions saved both of her sisters’ lives multiple times.

The spokesperson added that more than 25% of the U.S. blood supply is used by patients battling cancer, and that blood drives like the one at Bella Sorella can make a difference for patients in the Dayton region.

Donors who participate in the event will receive 25% off a pizza.

Anyone interested in donating can sign up here.

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