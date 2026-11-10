Local pizza restaurant seeking new ownership after 40 years

MIAMISBURG — The owner of Pappas Pizza Palace in Miamisburg announced that the restaurant is up for sale following a temporary closure at the end of October.

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The business has been in the community for more than 40 years.

The decision follows ongoing maintenance and operational challenges at the eatery.

The owner is seeking a buyer who can complete the necessary improvements and reopen the restaurant.

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The sale package includes the restaurant’s equipment, name, recipes, and other business assets.

The owner noted that while preliminary discussions regarding a potential purchase have occurred, no agreement has been completed.

“We temporarily closed at the end of October due to some maintenance and operational issues and since then I have been working on figuring out what the next step is for Pappas,” the owner of Pappas Pizza Palace said on social media. “At this point I have decided to look for someone interested in purchasing and taking over Pappas.”

“We have been working on a possible sale but nothing has been finalized and I would really like to find someone who can make the needed improvements and get the restaurant back open,” the owner said.

The owner expressed gratitude to regular customers and staff members who supported the restaurant over the years.

The owner also issued an apology to patrons who attempted to call or reach out during the closure without receiving an answer.

“Pappas has been a part of Miamisburg for more than 40 years and I would hate to see that come to an end,” the owner said. “I am truly going to miss seeing everyone and being a part of something that has meant so much to this community.”

Prospective buyers or individuals who know potential buyers are asked to contact the owner directly to discuss details.

“If anyone is seriously interested in purchasing the business or knows someone who might be please reach out to me directly on Facebook Messenger,” the owner said. “I really appreciate all of you and hope we can find someone to keep Pappas going.”

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