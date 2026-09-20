Local playground closed due to repairs next week

HUBER HEIGHTS — A playground will close in Montgomery County next week.
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The City of Huber Heights said in a social media post that the Cottonwood Park Playground will be closed starting Monday.
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Crews will repair the mound play feature.
The city said that it expects to reopen the playground on Sept. 24.
It is dependent on the weather for both installation and proper cure times.
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