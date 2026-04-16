Local police chief claims to be ICE, enters multiple area schools, district says

CINCINNATI — A Preble County police chief is facing criticism after three different Cincinnati-area schools said she showed up, saying she was an ICE agent.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins is in Preble County working to learn more. She will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Shauna Murphy, the Superintendent of Cincinnati Public Schools, said Gratis Police Chief Tonina Lamanna and one of her officers claimed they needed to be at the school for a wellness check.

The superintendent said Lamanna and the officer did not have any warrants or paperwork.

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“Any threat to our staff or students is alarming to me,” Murphy said.

The district said that Lamanna didn’t request to see or interact with any of the students.

No direct contact was made with any children.

An ICE spokesperson issued the following statement:

“ICE does not target schools for enforcement actions. Yesterday, a local law enforcement partner attempted to verify school enrollment and conduct welfare checks on children who arrived unaccompanied across the border. To be crystal clear, this was not an ICE officer or an enforcement action.”

Lamanna previously worked for the Dayton Police Department.

She was fired in 2017 because the department said she lied about accessing internal investigative information.

We will continue to follow this story.

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